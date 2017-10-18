Botswana: MP Drills Youth

Letlhakeng — Member of Parliament for Takatokwane constituency, Mr Ngaka Ngaka has implored the youth in Metsibotlhoko to always strive to do their best before they can start pointing fingers.

Speaking at a meeting with the youth of the village after a kgotla meeting earlier in the day, Mr Ngaka informed them that most youth failed in business and life in general because they did not take time to learn their weaknesses and strengths, but instead, always put the blame at the door steps of others.

"Life needs perseverance and one should not easily give up no matter the hurdles they encounter," he said.

Mr Ngaka also advised them not to let their family background hold then back from progressing in life, saying that anyone had the potential to turn around the fortunes of their families, no matter their age.

"Coming from a poor family background should not be condemnation to living a poor life and you should not doubt your ability to change the lives of your families. In life criticism will always be there and you should learn to pick the positives from it," he said.

Mr Ngaka, who drilled the youth on the basics of starting a business, including how to formulate a business plan, advised them that one of the main requirements for a business to succeed was a good market analysis, and that they should avoid being jack of all trades in their businesses, but should rather share roles for smooth running of the projects.

Mr Ngaka said one of the concerns was that most youth were only active and serious when they were still in the process of applying for funding, but as soon as they were funded they become lax in their projects, which often led to their collapse.

After the training, most of the attendants appreciated Mr Ngaka's effort in assisting them drawing business plans and proposals. One of the youth, Mr Dikgosi Moatshing said the free training was vital and would come in handy in future and urged his peers to take it seriously.

He also reiterated that as young and energetic people, it was only right that they should persevere in life and avoid giving up.

Mr Moatshing was however, not comfortable with the decision of the office of the Youth office g to clear back-log of previous youth development fund applications rather than fully opening for new applications.

Source : BOPA