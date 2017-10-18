South Africa: Cabinet Reshuffle - A Worried South Africa Responds

analysis

President Jacob Zuma's Tuesday Cabinet reshuffle was greeted with almost unanimous concern from quarters unconnected to the ANC. While the axing of Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande is widely seen as the underlying motive, particular unease also accompanies the move of State Security Minister David Mahlobo to the vexed Energy portfolio. And aside from the specifics of the new appointments, one fact is obvious: it serves nobody's interests, except the President's, to have such a rapid turnover of ministers in such key positions. By REBECCA DAVIS.

"It has just proven that Zuma is going to purge anyone who attacks him, or who is in his way to elect a successor," United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa told Daily Maverick on Tuesday.

Holomisa was referring specifically to the axing of Higher Education Minister and South African Communist Party general secretary Blade Nzimande, with Nzimande having been an increasingly vocal critic of Zuma in recent months.

"It is clear that the relationship between Zuma and Blade [Nzimande] has broken completely," Holomisa added.

His view was reiterated by numerous opposition party politicians following Tuesday's Cabinet reshuffle. The DA's Mmusi Maimane characterised the shuffle as "the latest move in Zuma's war against anyone who...