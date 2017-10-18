South Africa: Cabinet Reshuffle - Zuma May Strike Yet Again Before December

analysis

President Jacob Zuma has shuffled the deckchairs for a twelfth time in a move that seems to have been aimed at dealing with political weaknesses as well as strengthening his hand in government and the ANC's succession race. The real buzz in ANC circles, however, is on how he cunningly left the door ajar for a 13th reshuffle in the not-too-distant future. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

While the country was abuzz with the changes President Jacob Zuma made to his executive on Tuesday morning, some comrades were already commenting on the moves he didn't make. In the process of shuffling five ministers and shunting deputy minister Buti Manamela sideways to higher education, Manamela's old position as deputy minister in the Presidency was left open.

This implies that Zuma still has at least another card to play before the party's elective conference in December, should he need to.

A close aide of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, veteran trade unionist James Motlatsi, has already aired rumours on eNCA that Ramaphosa would be the next to go - and that Zuma would use another "intelligence report" to justify axing him.

Zuma used what was purported to be an intelligence report to justify axing...