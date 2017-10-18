South Africa: Cabinet Reshuffle Analysis - Jacob Zuma, the Disruptor-in-Chief

analysis

In one fell swoop President Jacob Zuma rid himself of a political critic and appointed a close ally to a key portfolio in Tuesday's Cabinet reshuffle. From across the political spectrum, organised labour and business, came sharp criticism that this latest change, some seven months after the previous reshuffle, in no way contributed to better governance in these troubled economic times dominated by State Capture. But there's a crucial ANC national elective conference in less than 60 days and Zuma, a shrewd political operator, is playing the long game. And he's proven in the past that he doesn't care about anyone else. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

President Jacob Zuma was in Limpopo on Tuesday to open three Botlokwa bridges across the N1 highway. It was a security-heavy occasion, replete with red ribbon, so the President could take on the role of deliverer of people's needs. "The bridges that we are officially opening are a visible example of government's commitment to deliver strategic infrastructure that will transform our economy, create jobs and stimulate opportunities for growth... This project demonstrates the fact that government responds to the needs expressed by communities and the priorities they identify," said Zuma's prepared speech.

But bridges of...