An early warning that something was about to happen with regard to President Zuma and the government's bid to ram through a cripplingly costly nuclear procurement programme became evident last week, when the Department of Environmental Affairs granted a nuclear site permit to Eskom to build a new nuclear plant in the Western Cape. The shuffling of former Minister of State Security, David Mahlobo - a frequent flier to Moscow - into the key post of Minister of Energy has confirmed fears that President Zuma and the shadow state is desperate to clinch the nuclear deal. The plans will meet massive resistance from across South African society. By MARIANNE THAMM.

When a notification arrived on Monday that the Department of Environmental Affairs had granted an environmental permit to Eskom providing the go-ahead for the construction of a 4,000 megawatt nuclear power plant at Duynefontein, close to the more than 30-year-old Koeberg nuclear plant on the West Coast, Liziwe McDaid knew something was afoot.

"We got the notification on Monday, it was sent out on Thursday but was dated Wednesday 11 October. We have 20 days in which to respond," McDaid, co-ordinator for the South African Faith Communities Environment Institute (SAFCEI),...