Seychelles: President Faure Visits North East-Point Night Shelter

press release

President Danny Faure paid a visit to the Night Shelter facility located at North East-Point this evening, which is currently being managed by the Department of Social Affairs and offers temporary shelter for those in need.

During his visit, the President received a guided tour of the facilities and obtained a brief overview of the daily operations from the Principal Secretary for Department of Social Affairs, Mrs Linda William-Melanie along with the Shelter Administrator, Maria Doude and the Assistant Administrator Denise Dufresne. The Shelter staff also discussed and raised some of the challenges being faced and potential equipment and resources required to help improve the service being provided.

The North-East Point Night shelter has the capacity to accommodate 14 occupants and has been in operation since 2013.

The President also had the opportunity to meet the four residents currently being accommodated at the shelter who were happy to have a chance to interact and discuss their past experiences with the President.