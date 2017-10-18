THE Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) has registered more than 13, 000 companies during the first half of 2017 compared to over 12, 000 registered last year during the same period.

PACRA Public Relations Officer, Vaida Njobvu said the agency had in the first half of 2017 registered 13,717 companies in various sectors of the economy compared to 12,186 registered during the same period in 2016.

Ms Njobvu was speaking in an interview in Lusaka.

In the first half of 2016, 7465 business names, 31 foreign companies and 4690 Local Companies were registered bringing the total number of entities to 12,186.

During the same period this year, a total of 8654 business names, 38 foreign companies and 5025 local companies were registered bringing the total number of registrations to 13, 717.

Ms Njobvu further said PACRA was committed to ensuring that it brought the best innovations to the benefit of its clients.