Seychelles: National Poverty Consensus Forum Holds First Meeting

The National Poverty Consensus Forum, chaired by President Danny Faure, held its first meeting at State House this morning as part of activities to mark the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty commemorated on 17 October.

The National Poverty Consensus Forum comprises of selected stakeholders representing divergent social, financial, and political perspectives to drive decisions and actions for better targeted social interventions. The Forum is geared towards the adoption of a more multifaceted and coordinated approach in the elimination of poverty in the country.

Through constructive dialogue on domestic poverty issues, the Forum aims to formulate efficient social protection mechanisms and find solutions that ensure every Seychellois enjoys a standard of living as per accepted norms.

At the meeting, the President welcomed and thanked the members present for accepting to be a part of the Forum. He retraced how the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty came about 25 years ago and highlighted some of the local initiatives to alleviate poverty in Seychelles.

During the meeting members of the Forum also viewed a documentary produced by the Office of the Secretary of State for Poverty Alleviation, and were presented with the results of the 'Poverty Profiles Survey' of districts from the Central 2 Region; Mont Fleuri, Plaisance, Les Mamelles and Roche Caiman. The members also discussed and re-examined the terms of reference of the Forum and agreed to set up technical working groups and committees to spearhead specific actions.

The Forum will meet every three months, following which all decisions have to be actioned within set timeframes and reported.

Members of the Forum present at this morning's meeting included Designated Minister and Vice-Chair of the Forum, Mrs Macsuzy Mondon, Minister for Health, Mr Jean-Paul Adam, Minister for Infrastructure, Housing, and Land Transport, Mr Charles Bastienne, Minister for Employment, Mrs Miriam Telemaque, the Secretary of State for Poverty Alleviation, Amb. Dick Esparon, CEO ASP, Mr Marcus Simeon, CEO SNYC, Mr Alvin Laurence, CEO NBS, Ms Laura Ahtime, Deputy CEO NSB, Ms. Helena De Letourdis, Economic Advisor to the President, Mr Bertrand Belle, Chairperson SCCI, Mr Oliver Bastienne, Chairperson Bankers' Association, Mr Norman Weber, Chairperson CEPS, Mr Jules Hoareau, Chairperson SIFCO, Bishop Denis Wiehe, Representative of LDS, Ms Alexia Amesbury, Representative of Parti Lepep, Mrs Giovanna Charles, Media Representative, Ms Patsy Canaya, and Secretary to the Forum, Mrs Margaret Pillay.