Angola: Namibe - Media Professionals Improve Knowledge

Moçamedes — Professionals from different media organizations in the province of Namibe have improved Tuesday in this city knowledge about the techniques of communication and oral expression in the workplace, in an initiative of the Public Television of Angola (TPA) at the local level.

On the occasion, university professor Laura Maria Inácio Jose stressed that the mass media professional, in preparing his / her news content, must take into account first the command of sentences and the fundamental components always mirroring the necessary content.

She also explained the "marriage" that must exist between pronouns and nouns within a sentence, so that the reader can in fact perceive what the sender intends to convey.

The trainer considered grammar as the fundamental key for any media professional, "because it offers journalistic texts that have their own characteristics and should be used in due time, thus giving a better perception of what the text mirrors.