17 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Ministry Vows to Fight Illegal Practices in Higher Education

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology of Innovation has as one of the bets the fight of illegal practices in the higher education system and promote merit, said on Tuesday in Luanda, the minister of the portfolio, Maria do Rosário Bragança Sambo.

The Cabinet minister, who was speaking to the press after the presentation ceremony of the new secretaries of state, said that the intention is to neutralize practices such as favoring sponsorship, fraud and corruption that lead to weak student preparation.

According to the minister, this will be a work to be developed with higher education institutions at the national level and the community so that each citizen leads the change that is intended.

As for the reformulation of the academic regions, he said that it is a structuring aspect of higher education that will carry out, calling on all the actors of the subsystem together to give necessary answers.

Angola

Public Administration Sector Prioritises Debureaucratisation

The Ministry of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security (MAPTSS) has picked as one of its priorities the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.