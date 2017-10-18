Angola: Ministry Vows to Fight Illegal Practices in Higher Education

Luanda — The Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology of Innovation has as one of the bets the fight of illegal practices in the higher education system and promote merit, said on Tuesday in Luanda, the minister of the portfolio, Maria do Rosário Bragança Sambo.

The Cabinet minister, who was speaking to the press after the presentation ceremony of the new secretaries of state, said that the intention is to neutralize practices such as favoring sponsorship, fraud and corruption that lead to weak student preparation.

According to the minister, this will be a work to be developed with higher education institutions at the national level and the community so that each citizen leads the change that is intended.

As for the reformulation of the academic regions, he said that it is a structuring aspect of higher education that will carry out, calling on all the actors of the subsystem together to give necessary answers.