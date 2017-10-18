Morocco: Drug Trafficker Arrested North With 120 Heroin Pills, Police

Tétouan — Tétouan judiciary police arrested, on Sunday, a hard drug trafficker, red-handed and carrying 120 heroin pills, a police source said.

The dealer was caught following police tip-off about a hard drug trafficking operation in the Jbal darssa neighbourhood, it said, adding that the ex-convict, who has previous convictions on similar charges, tried to run away but was apprehended by policemen.

A sum of money, a knife and a cell phone were also seized during this operation.

The suspect was remanded in police custody to complete the probe led under the public prosecutor's supervision.