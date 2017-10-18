Morocco: 18 Killed in Road Accidents in Morocco's Urban Area Last Week

Rabat — Eighteen people were killed and 1,812 others were injured, including 77 seriously, in 1,361 traffic accidents that occurred in urban areas on October 09-15, national police said on Tuesday.

These accidents were mainly ascribed to non-control of vehicles, non-respect of priority, excessive speeding and pedestrian and driver errors, the source pointed out in a statement.

A total of 38,205 traffic tickets were issued by the police during the same week.

The sum of fines paid by road traffic violators stood at around 5,431,025 dirhams, the same source said.