Angola: School Sports Promotes Talents

Luanda — The Angolan head of State João Lourenço's commitment to school sports was seen by the president of the Angolan Federation of Swimming (FAN), Mário Fernandes, as encouragement that will promote the increase in the sports.

This was in reaction to the state of the Nation speech delivered Monday by the Statesman at the opening of the 1st Session of the National Assembly's IV Legislative Year.

The FAN official described the initiative as a correct strategy, as its implementation will allow joining sports / academic education.

He said that the implementation of the Head of State's guidelines will encourage the taste for sports and, therefore, increase the number of athletes in the country's 18 provinces.

Mário Fernandes said that FAN has launched a pilot training project since 2016 in some Luanda-based schools.

In his the message, João Lourenço announced commitment to youth sports for the coming months to raise talents at regional and continental competitions.