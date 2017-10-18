18 October 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Africa: Trump Critics Cite Double Standards After Somali Attack

By Saad Muse

Mogadishu — Critics have alleged double standards by the United States Donald Trump on the subject of terrorism after the al-Shabaab attack left hundreds dead in Somalia. The double suicide bomb attack on Saturday killed more than 300 people, including at least one American.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, is investigating reports of other Americans being killed or injured in the attack in Mogadishu. CAIR meanwhile questioned Trump's alleged silence on the terror attack in Somalia while he was vocal on attacks Islamic militants carried out in his country and the West.

"We condemn this horrific and cowardly attack on innocent civilians in Mogadishu going about their daily lives, and offer condolences to the loved ones of the victims," said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad.

He alleged double standards by Trump. "If this attack had targeted people of other faiths or races, we believe there would have been an immediate response from the president in a statement or on Twitter." However, on Monday, the US mission to Somalia issued a condemnation of the attack.

Heather Nauert, the US Department of State spokesperson, also denounced the terror act. The allegations against Trump have revived concerns by critics who accuse the West of being only taking action against terrorists when they struck against Europeans and disregard when the developing world was attacked. Fellow Africans are also accused of complicity.

"Africans use Europeans' flags in profile pictures to express solidarity each time there is an attack there but how many have used the Somali flag to express similar grief?"asked Mogadishu analyst, Maahir Ghedi.

