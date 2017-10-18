17 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Trade Sector Supports Luanda Government Initiatives

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Trade Ministry announced Tuesday its support for all initiatives by the Government of Luanda province in the issues related to the issuance of permits, markets and mobility of staff.

The assurance came from the incumbent minister Jofre Van-Dúnem Júnior at the meeting with Luanda governor, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho.

During the meeting, also attended by municipal administrators and provincial directors, Jofre Van-Dúnem Júnior said that the sector wants to learn of the local problems and identify those it can deal with.

As for the solution of some problems like wholesale and retail trade, markets and infrastructures at stand still, the official spoke of the mutual support between Ministry of Commerce and Luanda Government.

He said that the meeting approached issues both from a legal and concession point of view.

The minister admitted that the sector will have an efficient and effective control on whether the debated issues have been addressed within 30 days.

In turn, the Governor of Luanda Province, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, who was speaking to the press at the end of the meeting, admitted existing many problems related to the trade in some municipalities and districts of Luanda.

Angola

Public Administration Sector Prioritises Debureaucratisation

The Ministry of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security (MAPTSS) has picked as one of its priorities the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.