Angola: Trade Sector Supports Luanda Government Initiatives

Luanda — Trade Ministry announced Tuesday its support for all initiatives by the Government of Luanda province in the issues related to the issuance of permits, markets and mobility of staff.

The assurance came from the incumbent minister Jofre Van-Dúnem Júnior at the meeting with Luanda governor, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho.

During the meeting, also attended by municipal administrators and provincial directors, Jofre Van-Dúnem Júnior said that the sector wants to learn of the local problems and identify those it can deal with.

As for the solution of some problems like wholesale and retail trade, markets and infrastructures at stand still, the official spoke of the mutual support between Ministry of Commerce and Luanda Government.

He said that the meeting approached issues both from a legal and concession point of view.

The minister admitted that the sector will have an efficient and effective control on whether the debated issues have been addressed within 30 days.

In turn, the Governor of Luanda Province, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, who was speaking to the press at the end of the meeting, admitted existing many problems related to the trade in some municipalities and districts of Luanda.