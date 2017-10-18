17 October 2017

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Only New Blood Can Take Zimbabwe's Economy Forward - Gweru Entrepreneur

Tagged:

Related Topics

Gweru based entrepreneurs, Dr Tinashe Manzungu has said Zimbabwe needs a new crop of business people if the country is to move forward and come out of the current economic stagnation that has almost collapsed key sectors of the economy.

Addressing school pupils, teachers and invited guests at Mambo High School in Gweru where he was the Guest of Honor, Dr Manzungu said only new ideas can change the country for the better.

"Let's be proud of ourselves, let's see ourselves as people who are going to be successful. The Zimbabwean situation is not good at the moment but to improve the situation it needs new people, young blood, and you are the same people who can take Zimbabwe ahead.

"We want to see new companies, new ideas and new strategies of doing business," he said.

He also applauded Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Lazarus Dokora's new updated curriculum saying it helps the entrepreneurial spirit through early talent identification among pupils.

"There is need for you as individuals (pupils), parents and teachers to identify a talent in a child at their early stages so that it can be nartured.

"As the child grows, you can identify a child's talent and of all the students that we have here today I can tell you that there is no one without a talent but you will realize that the school is in knowledge of only a quarter, the rest are unknown," Manzungu said.

He added that one has to have the zeal to go an extra mile to utilize his/her talent especially in this economic environment.

Dr Manzungu is a holder of Geography and Environmental Science Honors Degree with the Midlands State University and obtained his Masters and Doctorate in Business Leadership from the International Women's University with an estimated worth of over US$50 million.

Zimbabwe

Diarrhoea Hits 100 Pupils

An inexplicable bout of diarrhoea has affected over 100 pupils at Thornhill and Guinea Fowl high schools in Gweru and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.