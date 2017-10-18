18 October 2017

Somalia: Forgotten Somalia - #MogadishuMourns #PrayforSomalia

Saturday 14 October marked a dark day for Somalia and indeed Africa with a terrorist truck bombing in Mogadishu which killed more than 300 people, and injured another 200. Some of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition. The terror attack is the worst in Somalia's history.

While there has been an outpour of humanitarian support from various countries across the world, harsh criticism has been levelled against African countries over a lethargic response to the crisis. Social media users have also been questioning where the global solidarity for Somalia is. Questions have been raised why there are no trending hashtags on the tragedy similar to social media campaigns which emerged after terror attacks in America and Europe.

