17 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bengo Holds First Physical Education, School Sports Meeting

Caxito — The first Methodological Meeting of Physical Education and School Sports in the province of Bengo will be held this Thursday (19) in Caxito, in a promotion of the Provincial Office of Education.

According to a press release from the institution, the purpose of this meeting is to provide school managers, teachers, parents and guardians with methodological guidelines for physical education and school sports.

The focus will be on issues related to physical education and school sport policies in Angola and their importance in the school context, as well as the current state of school sport in Bengo province and its perspectives.

The meeting will also make it possible to hear opinions on what is intended to improve school sports in the province of Bengo, especially as of the 2018 academic year.

