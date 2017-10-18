Angola: Lunda Norte Governor Appoints Municipal Administrators

Dundo — The governor of the eastern Lunda Norte province Ernesto Muangala appointed Monday eight municipal administrators, including three for the new positions.

The information is contained in a press note from the Governor Office, reached Angop Tuesday.

Ernesto Muangala appointed Agostinho Mutchineno Paiva administrator of Caungula, Silvestre Cheleca for Cambulo and Jacinto Valente went to Capenda Camulemba.

On the other hand, Maria Teresa Ngambo was reappointed administrator of Cuilo, Domingas Zeferino Martins administrator of Lôvua and João Uainhenga to Lubalo municipality.

The list includes Joaquim Miguel (Xá Muteba) and Alberto Muquendi (Tchitato).

In order to complete the staff for ten municipal administrators, the governor will have to appoint administrators for the municipalities of Lucapa and Cuango.