Angola: Public Administration Sector Prioritises Debureaucratisation

Luanda — The Ministry of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security (MAPTSS) has picked as one of its priorities the continuation of the programme turned to the valorisation of public service and debureaucratisation of the sector, informed last Tuesday the incumbent minister, Jesus Maiato.

The minister said so in the end of an assessment visit to Integrated Services of MAPTSS, during which he revealed that the sector will strengthen and update its programmes, as well as adjust itself to be able to respond more efficiently to the recommendations of the Head of the Executive.

He also stressed that the speech delivered last Monday by President João Lourenço, at the opening of the 2'17/2018 Parliamentary Year, is in tune with the existing ongoing policies of MAPTSS, which will be strengthened and adjusted to the overall objectives of the sector.

He said MAPTSS continues to focus on the training and upgrading of its staffs, with a view to increasing their competences.

The visit of the minister of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security had the objective to check the function of the services linked to public administration, entrepreneurial initiatives, vocational training and the Social Security National Institute.