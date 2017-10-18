18 October 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: DPP Only Wins Dedza Mayani Councillor Ward in By-Elections

By Wanga Gwede

After heavy defeat in Tuesday's by-elections, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has a consoloation with a win of a Local Government ward in Mayani North Ward in Dedza North Constituency.

Dedza is the stronghold of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the win of DPP will give the ruling party some comfort.

DPP's candidate Nicholas Fackson Josiya won with 2390 votes against MCP's Benson William Lameck who secured 1690 votes and UDF's Everister Ndaziona Kusina getting 200 votes.

The DPP has been defeated by MCP in Central Region, namely Lilongwe City South East and Lilongwe Msozi North constituencies and Mtsiriza Ward in Lilongwe City West Constituency.

MCP has also triumphed against DPP in the Southern Region where by-elections will be held in Nsanje Lalanje Constituency and Ndirande Makata Ward in Blantyre Malabada Constituency.

