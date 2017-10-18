Angola: Diplomat Highlights Angola's Role for Political Stability in Africa

Soyo — The role played by the Republic of Angola in the stability of the central and southern regions countries of the African continent was highlighted today in Soyo, Zaire province, by the French ambassador to the country, Silvain Itté.

Speaking to Angop, during a two-day working visit to Soyo, the diplomat said that the French president, Emmanuel Macron, has reiterated his willingness to extend cooperation with Angola in a wide range of areas.

"According to our president, Angola is in the group of countries of strategic and permanent dialogue in all areas," he said.

"We are partners and we have had permanent contacts on the crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo and CAR," he added.

In the economic sector, the ambassador said that there are expectations by French and Angolan companies to diversify, in the near future, investments outside the oil sector.