Angola: Culture Ministry to Re-Launch Cultural, Creative Industries

Luanda — The Ministry of Culture intends to re-launch the cultural and creative industries, as a way to take the culture to the communities, said Tuesday the incumbent minister Carolina Cerqueira, who described the initiative as one of programme's guideline for the next years.

The minister was speaking to the press on the sidelines of presentation ceremony of Secretaries of State to the staff of the sector.

Carolina Cerqueira said that the cultural industries also have the tendency to generate employment in the communities and contribute to valorisation and expansion of the cultural identity of the Angolans.

According to her, the cultural and creative industries could also allow the new generation to receive accurate knowledge about the Angolan culture.

The initiative help the new generations become main disseminators and enhancers of the national identity.

The official announced for 2017/2022 the cultural sector commitment to empowering cultural agents, mainly in the fields of plastic arts, theater, dance and music to work on dissemination of Angolan culture.

She also said that the sector will work on the inclusion of the Cuito Cuanavale Monument, the Tchitundu Hulu Rock Paintings and the Kwanza Corridor in Unesco's World Heritage list.