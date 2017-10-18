18 October 2017

Nigeria: Buhari Leaves for Turkey Today

By Omololu Ogunmade

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari will today depart Nigeria for Istanbul, Turkey, to participate in the ninth Summit of the Developing 8 (D-8) on October 20, 2017.

According to his chief spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, prior to the D-8 summit, Buhari, acting upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, will participate in an official working visit to Ankara, the capital city.

He also said the president would in Ankara "have a tete-a-tete with his Turkish counterpart while delegations from both countries will hold discussions in various fields including defence cooperation, security, educational and migration issues."

According to the statement, Buhari will also visit the Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Turkey in Ankara where he will meet with the Speaker, Ismail Kahraman.

It also said while in Istanbul, the Turkish commercial city, Buhari will use the occasion of the D-8 Summit to bolster warm and growing ties across a broad range of areas of cooperation with leaders of the D8-member countries, namely Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan and Turkey.

"The summit with the theme: 'Expanding Opportunities through Cooperation', will among other things, focus on cooperation in the areas of agriculture, trade, transport, energy and increased private sector participation among member-countries.

"During the ninth summit of the D-8, which will also mark the 20th anniversary of the organisation established to improve the developing countries' positions in the world economy, the president will highlight the significant show of confidence in Nigeria's business environment and economy.

"He will also affirm Nigeria's resolve to work with D-8 member-countries on many key areas, including peace and security, economy and trade.

"At the end of the Summit, the Heads of State and Government will adopt a Communiqué, also known as the 'Istanbul Declaration'.

"The president will be accompanied on the trip by ministers, top government officials, including the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Ali," the statement added.

