17 October 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki Sends Message of Condolence to Somali President

Asmara, 17 October 2017

H.E. Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed

President of

The Federal Republic of Somalia

Mogadiscio

Dear Mr. President,

In these harrowing days where the people of Somalia have yet again suffered a pernicious terrorist attack of huge proportions, allow me to extend - on behalf of the Government and people of Eritrea and on my own behalf - our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Somalia.

In these trying times, we are confident that the people of Somalia will summon the necessary resolve and strength to vanquish the cowardly forces of darkness and mayhem.

The Government and people of Eritrea stand firmly on the side of the Somali Government as it strives to restore, under Your Excellency's steadfast leadership, enduring peace and normalcy to the country by defeating Al Shebaab and all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

Sincerely

Isaias Afwerki

Eritrea

