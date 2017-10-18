17 October 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Senegalese Premier League Club in Gambia for Pre-Season

By Sulayman Bah

Senegalese championat (premier league) club Stade de Mbour are in Gambia on a pre-season visit, Foroyaa Sport can report.

Mbour touched down in Gambia last week Tuesday to begin preparations for start of the Senegalese top tier league billed to begin soon.

The Senegal's league is now a hotspot for Gambian players seeking to turn professional and where wages are lot better.

Consequently, Mbour are expected to conduct a couple of test matches to scout players and beef up their squad.

Mbour, dubbed the Reds, finished 9th in the 14-team league, managing thirty points in twenty-six matches which breaks down as seven wins, nine draws and ten losses.

Currently training at the Independence Stadium, Goal-scoring and defenders remain a biting problem for the team after the club's attackers raked in just 22 with the defence shipping 24 goals.

