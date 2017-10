Modou Barrow on Saturday made his mark felt for Reading scoring the lone goal to secure the spoils. The 25-year-old raced his way past the Leeds defence to get the end of a pass by a teammate in the box, sending a low drive past the oppositions' goalkeeper.

Barrow then pulled off his shirt in celebration.

It was the game's sole netting and the Gambian's second of the season in eight appearances for the English Championship side.