17 October 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: South Darfur Bus Drivers Strike

Nyala — Drivers of mini-buses in public transport held a strike for the third day in a row to protest the killing of a bus conductor in the transport station in Nyala on Saturday.

Drivers of the northern bus lines of Nyala decided to continue their strike after the deadly attack by a member of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. They demand the arrest of the perpetrator, one of the striking drivers told Radio Dabanga.

"We will continue until Tuesday," he said. On Sunday the state governor addressed the strikers and promised to provide them with security.

Cart owners

In eastern Sudan cart owners in New Halfa in Kassala complained about the locality authorities' banning them from entering the market starting Sunday.

A number of cart owners told this station that the authorities did not take into account the situation of hundreds of families who live on the income their carts provide. One of them said: "The locality authorities have not given us alternatives, despite their promises to provide us with rickshaws, but they have not kept their promises."

They demanded that the authorities review their decision and postpone it until appropriate income-generating alternatives will be available.

