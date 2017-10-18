18 October 2017

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cosatu Statement On the Recent Cabinet Reshuffle

While, we acknowledge that the president of the republic has a prerogative to reshuffle his National Executive as per the Constitution of the republic, we find the frequency of these cabinet reshuffles unsettling because they do not help to create the much needed stability at a government level. What compounds the situation is that some of these government departments are also witnessing an exodus of senior technocrats.

All of this is happening while workers and the poor are continuing to be victims of a system that has condemned millions of our fellow citizens to lives of brute survival. Our economy is currently haemorrhaging jobs at an alarming rate and it does not help that we are also experiencing this kind of political uncertainty and policy incoherence from government.

COSATU expects cabinet reshuffles to be about strengthening the capacity of government in order to help government to better implement its developmental agenda and deliver on its promises. We are not convinced that this reshuffle is informed by that, considering that some of the most ineffectual ministers like Minister Bathabile Dlamini, Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, and Minister Mosebenzi Zwane are still part of the National Executive.

These recent cabinet reshuffles have done very little to help take the National Democratic Revolution forward. We call on the African National Congress to reflect deeply about the state of the economy and the overall performance of its government. The majority of workers are facing a bleak future and the people South Africa need a clear sign that the government has a plan to rescue them from poverty and kick-start this economy. As COSATU, we will continue to work with and support the newly elected ministers and deputy ministers with the hope that they will prioritise a people driven and people centred development. We wish them well in their new positions.

Issued by COSATU

South Africa

