Premier Bet Wizards are not happy with their recent string of poor results but said they have the ability and quality to turn their TNM Super league season around, Coach Semion Kapuza has said.

Wizards are currently on position 12 with 22 points from 22 games. They trail current league leaders Be Forward Wanderers with 28 points.

Wizards FC started the league campaign on a high promising note which saw them making it into the top three in the league for the better part of the first round.

Sadly, things turned haywire as they lost the plot towards the end of the first round-the team lost seven consecutive games.

Their home record is not all that impressive either as they have won four games, drawn twice and lost five. The team has also won three away games, drawn three and suffered five defeats.

Wizards' last victory was registered a week ago when they beat Mzuni FC by a goal to nil.

Kapuza has so far stressed the importance of picking up maximum points at home for them to survive in the elite league.

"I wouldn't call it a desperate situation though no one is happy [in our camp]. We are not happy with our position and losing games at home," Kapuza said, adding, "We want to win to get where we want to be."

Kapuza said the team has plenty of quality players and they only need to execute their plans well on the pitch.

"If we had the key we would find the solution; but there are so many things in football that are open and you think you can control them but suddenly a game is gone," added Kapuza.

Wizards meet 15th-placed Blantyre United on 27 October 2017. A win will enhance their chances of survival in the league.