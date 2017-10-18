18 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Curious and Curiouser - Mckinsey's Astonishing Attempt At Self-Exoneration

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Pauli Van Wyk

McKinsey's "investigation" found nothing more to say about its dealings with Eskom and the Gupta-linked company Trillian than what the firm has already admitted to. Or what South Africans pieced together months ago thanks to whistle-blowers, civil society and journalists. In fact, neither the word "fees" nor the figure "R9.4-billion" in projected work for Eskom were mentioned in the global consulting giant's lengthy statement on Tuesday. And yet, McKinsey said - they'll pay back the money. By PAULI VAN WYK.

The most curious choice of words McKinsey used in its purported mea culpa is how the firm worked "alongside" Trillian to devise a turnaround strategy for Eskom since late 2015. "Alongside" has been used six times in McKinsey's five-page statement.

"In our eagerness to be responsive to the challenges Eskom faced, we mobilised our teams too quickly and began working alongside employees from Trillian in late 2015, before we later rejected a partnership with them in March 2016," the statement said.

It is an astounding assertion. McKinsey wants us to believe the multinational with a R109-billion-a-year reputation was so inspired by their mission to drag Eskom into the light that it jumped in bed with a company everyone else by...

