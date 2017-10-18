18 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 15 Houses Razed As Operation Crocodile Smile II Operatives Raid Edo Community

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ebegbulem

NO fewer than 15 houses were, yesterday, destroyed while residents fled for their lives, when uniformed men said to be operatives of Operation Crocodile Smile II, operating in the Niger Delta, stormed Ajakurama, an Ijaw community in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State, allegedly in search of kidnappers and other criminals.

Vanguard learned that the uniformed men invaded the community at about 8a.m., Monday, in nine gunboats and speed boats, ransacking the community and searching houses allegedly accommodating suspects.

However, some residents accused an ex-militant leader, known as Peres, of inviting the uniformed men with a view to using them to settle scores with perceived enemies.

However, reacting swiftly, Peres debunked the allegation, insisting that his own house was equally destroyed, noting that the uniformed men might have invaded the community based on security report, which he knew nothing about.

According to him, "I did not invite any soldier to the community. They should ask the Federal Government not me. But I am aware that soldiers operating under the Operation Crocodile Smile II have been invading communities and that is not my business.

"I petitioned the Inspector General of Police on those I have issues with in the community. He has asked the AIG Zone 5, Benin, to investigate the matter. The AIG has invited those involved in the matter. So people should leave me alone."

Army confirms raid

Reacting to the invasion, Army Public Relations Officer, 4 Brigade Command, Benin, Captain Muhammed Maidawa, confirmed the raid, saying the Army got security report that the community was being used as a hideout for militants and kidnappers.

He said: "Our men went there to carry out special operation in the community based on credible information to clear out the militant camp in the area.

"We received information that the place is being used by militants and kidnappers, so our men went to flush them out."

Nigeria

World Food Day - Nigeria Far From Achieving Food Security

As Nigeria joins the global world to celebrate the World Food Day (WFD), indications arising from various stakeholders… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.