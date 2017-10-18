18 October 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Conference On Marine Spatial Planning to Be Held in Mauritius

A Conference on Marine Spatial Planning will be held in Mauritius in November 2017. The theme of the Conference is "Implementation of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 14)".

The main objectives of the Conference are to explore strategies for the elaboration of a Marine Spatial Plan in line with the Sustainable Development Goal 14 - Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine reserves for sustainable development and to promote sharing of experiences and good practices in Marine Spatial Planning among Indian Ocean Rim Association Member States.

It also aims to promote collaborative research and development for ocean observatory and data management in the Indian Ocean.

Furthermore, it seeks to promote sustainable ocean economy development in Small Island Developing States through regional initiatives and make recommendations towards the implementation of Marine Spatial Planning good practices.

Some 21 Member States of the Indian Ocean Rim Association will participate in the Conference.

