Sudan: Governance and Administration Sector Reviews Plans of Defence and Justice Ministries for the Year 2018

Khartoum — The technical committee of the governance and administration sector, chaired by the Undersecretary of the Presidency of the Republic, Tareq Haj Ali, reviewed in its meeting Tuesday at the Council of Ministers' Secretariat General the plan of the Ministry of Defence for the year 2018 which aims for establishing a modern Armed Forces that is capable for realizing national security and protecting the nation's gains.

The plan has included implementation of a number of projects to continue boosting the expansion of peace and stability all over the country and securing Sudan borders as well as other projects of the Civil Aviation Authority, Sudan Airports Company, the National Organ for Combating Landmines and the Survey Corporation.

The meeting also reviewed the plan of the Ministry of Justice for the year 2018 which is aimed for realizing justice, supporting the rule of law, guaranteeing human rights, disseminating the legal awareness and culture, revising the legislations to cope with the societal and international progress and implementing the national dialogue outcome and the reform program.

The meeting has appreciated the efforts of the Armed Forces in supporting peace and security in the country.

The meeting also recommended providing justice at all levels for the citizens.