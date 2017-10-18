17 October 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Chinese Killed in Karonga Road Accident

By Tiwonge Kumwenda

A 35 year-old Chinese national identified as Li-Shu Xiajian has died after being involved in a road accident along Mzuzu-Karonga M1 road on Tuesday, police have confirmed.

Karonga police deputy spokesperson George Mlewa confirmed that the deceased was travelling in a vehicle registration number BU 9884, Nissan Ratio driven by a Malawian and was coming from Mzuzu heading to Karonga.

However, passing Kabwiri CCAP which is near Karonga hospital turnoff this morning, the driver failed to negotiate a right bend due to over speeding and he vehicle over turned.

Xiajian, who was the only passenger in the vehicle, died on the spot after sustained severe head injuries.

The driver also sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to Karonga district hospital where he is receiving medical treatment.

Investigations indicated that Li-Shu Xiajian was workig at Optic Fibre Cable Installation company.

