Cameroon: South West - Dialogue Getting Afield

Buea Sub-Division was yesterday combed by emissaries of peace.

The government-sent dialogue-delegations to meet grassroots for socio-political exchanges on the field, is breaking grounds in the South West Region. As they entered the second day of field contacts yesterday, October 17, 2017, some of the teams went to the villages, schools, traditional palaces, and others were penetrating socio-professional groups. Their mission, started last Monday, is expected to end this Friday with fact-found reports for hierarchy. In Buea, two teams were assigned the job, one for the urban and the other for the rural areas. Senator Mbella Moki Charles, a son of Bokwaongo-Buea, had a smooth expedition to many villages including Bokova, and Bwitingi yesterday. Leading a team of 13, he was hailed as he delivered President Paul Biya's call for peace and concord. Mbella's delegation visited GHS Bokova where over 360 students were in their various classes taking their lessons. He advised the students to keep to their education while encouraging their peers to join them at school. The team proceeded to the Jamadianle Bilingual Nursery and Primary School Bwitingi where their Head Teacher narrated the difficulties they had gone through including the fact that they lost a school bus to vandals as they encouraged children to come to school. "The climate so far is quite an enabling one which allows for dialogue to prevail. It has been very cordial which gives us hope that after all what has been experienced, it is time for us to bury the hatchet," Senator Mbella told this reporter on the field in Bwitingi. The overall message on the field has been for Cameroonians to regain their place in the world as a peace-loving nation. And similarly, the team for Buea Urban led by Ngundu Francis was all out yesterday penetrating professional groups like publishers, transporters, as well as tribal associations. News from Lebialem was rather bleak where the Member of Parliament for Lebialem, Honourable Bernard Foju saw his house set ablaze by protesters opposing the delegation sent there for dialogue. As confirmed by a member of the delegation to Lebialem, some youths came out to protest against the emissaries. The various delegations had a busy day listening to their interlocutors and taking notes for on-ward transmission.