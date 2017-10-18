17 October 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: South West - Dialogue Getting Afield

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nkeze Mbonwoh

Buea Sub-Division was yesterday combed by emissaries of peace.

The government-sent dialogue-delegations to meet grassroots for socio-political exchanges on the field, is breaking grounds in the South West Region. As they entered the second day of field contacts yesterday, October 17, 2017, some of the teams went to the villages, schools, traditional palaces, and others were penetrating socio-professional groups. Their mission, started last Monday, is expected to end this Friday with fact-found reports for hierarchy. In Buea, two teams were assigned the job, one for the urban and the other for the rural areas. Senator Mbella Moki Charles, a son of Bokwaongo-Buea, had a smooth expedition to many villages including Bokova, and Bwitingi yesterday. Leading a team of 13, he was hailed as he delivered President Paul Biya's call for peace and concord. Mbella's delegation visited GHS Bokova where over 360 students were in their various classes taking their lessons. He advised the students to keep to their education while encouraging their peers to join them at school. The team proceeded to the Jamadianle Bilingual Nursery and Primary School Bwitingi where their Head Teacher narrated the difficulties they had gone through including the fact that they lost a school bus to vandals as they encouraged children to come to school. "The climate so far is quite an enabling one which allows for dialogue to prevail. It has been very cordial which gives us hope that after all what has been experienced, it is time for us to bury the hatchet," Senator Mbella told this reporter on the field in Bwitingi. The overall message on the field has been for Cameroonians to regain their place in the world as a peace-loving nation. And similarly, the team for Buea Urban led by Ngundu Francis was all out yesterday penetrating professional groups like publishers, transporters, as well as tribal associations. News from Lebialem was rather bleak where the Member of Parliament for Lebialem, Honourable Bernard Foju saw his house set ablaze by protesters opposing the delegation sent there for dialogue. As confirmed by a member of the delegation to Lebialem, some youths came out to protest against the emissaries. The various delegations had a busy day listening to their interlocutors and taking notes for on-ward transmission.

Cameroon

Take It to the End

The new bridge over River Wouri in Douala the gateway to and out of the city for travelers to and from the South West,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.