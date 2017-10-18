17 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Progress of Implementation of President's Initiative On Arab Food Security Discussed

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman met in the Republican Palace, the Arab League's Assistant Secretary-General and Chairman of High Committee on Sudan Reconstruction Conference, Dr Kamal Hassan Ali.

The meeting discussed progress of application of the President's Initiative on Arab Food Security and ways of tightening coordination and cooperation between Sudan and the Arab League in this connection.

The meeting also tackled speeding up preparations for the Arab League-sponsored Sudan Reconstruction Conference , scheduled to be held in Riyadh , Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Sudan

Sudan Welcomes Arab League's Support for Lifting of U.S. Sanctions

Sudan on Tuesday expressed appreciation over stances of the Arab League (AL) in support of Khartoum at all regional and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.