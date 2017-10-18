Sudan: Progress of Implementation of President's Initiative On Arab Food Security Discussed

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman met in the Republican Palace, the Arab League's Assistant Secretary-General and Chairman of High Committee on Sudan Reconstruction Conference, Dr Kamal Hassan Ali.

The meeting discussed progress of application of the President's Initiative on Arab Food Security and ways of tightening coordination and cooperation between Sudan and the Arab League in this connection.

The meeting also tackled speeding up preparations for the Arab League-sponsored Sudan Reconstruction Conference , scheduled to be held in Riyadh , Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.