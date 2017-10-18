Central Africa: Council of States Approves Report of Executive Committee of Parliamentary Forum of Great Lakes

Khartoum — The Council of States , in a sitting which was chaired by its Chairman , Dr Omer Suleiman Adam, Tuesday, endorsed a report about the 16th ordinary session of the Executive Committee of the Parliamentary Forum of the International Conference on Great Lakes Region held in Arusha , Tanzanian , 26-27 September , 2017, presented by member of the Council and Head of the Committee, Maj. Gen. Al-Hadi Bushra.

The report reviewed democracy, good governance, peace, security and humanitarian , economic and social issues in the region as well as reviewing experiment of elections in Congo, Rwanda, Kenya and Angola.

The report also cited challenges facing the member states such poverty, unemployment, , reintegration of ex-combatants , counter terrorism warding off disasters and food security.

The members of the Council commended role being played by the Parliamentary Forum of Great Lakes Region and its concern with issues of Sudan.