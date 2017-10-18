17 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Central Africa: Council of States Approves Report of Executive Committee of Parliamentary Forum of Great Lakes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Council of States , in a sitting which was chaired by its Chairman , Dr Omer Suleiman Adam, Tuesday, endorsed a report about the 16th ordinary session of the Executive Committee of the Parliamentary Forum of the International Conference on Great Lakes Region held in Arusha , Tanzanian , 26-27 September , 2017, presented by member of the Council and Head of the Committee, Maj. Gen. Al-Hadi Bushra.

The report reviewed democracy, good governance, peace, security and humanitarian , economic and social issues in the region as well as reviewing experiment of elections in Congo, Rwanda, Kenya and Angola.

The report also cited challenges facing the member states such poverty, unemployment, , reintegration of ex-combatants , counter terrorism warding off disasters and food security.

The members of the Council commended role being played by the Parliamentary Forum of Great Lakes Region and its concern with issues of Sudan.

Sudan

Sudan Welcomes Arab League's Support for Lifting of U.S. Sanctions

Sudan on Tuesday expressed appreciation over stances of the Arab League (AL) in support of Khartoum at all regional and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.