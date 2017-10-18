Sudan: Italian Development Agency Extends 1.2 Million Euros for Community Security Project

Khartoum — An agreement on the Project of Community Security and Stability was signed Tuesday at the Ministry of Information between the Commission for Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration and the Ministry of International Cooperation as Sudan representives and the Italian Agency for Development and Cooperation through the United Nations Development Program.

The Italian Development Agency granted Sudan € 1.2 million. The project includes construction of water stations in Dandro and Al-Azzazah areas at the Blue Nile State as well as the establishment of a school in Mayo area in Jebel Awlia district.

"The project, which was launched in 2015, comes within the framework of the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Italy" the Commissioner-General of the Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Commission Salah Al-Tayib Awad said. He added that the three Kordofan states, the White and Blue Nile States have witnessed establishment of several projects. But Khartoum state is Included in the project for the first time, adding that the components of the project are services such as water, health, education and other services to contribute to the reduction of unemployment, praising the Italian Development Agency and the partners who contributed to this program.