17 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Italian Development Agency Extends 1.2 Million Euros for Community Security Project

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — An agreement on the Project of Community Security and Stability was signed Tuesday at the Ministry of Information between the Commission for Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration and the Ministry of International Cooperation as Sudan representives and the Italian Agency for Development and Cooperation through the United Nations Development Program.

The Italian Development Agency granted Sudan € 1.2 million. The project includes construction of water stations in Dandro and Al-Azzazah areas at the Blue Nile State as well as the establishment of a school in Mayo area in Jebel Awlia district.

"The project, which was launched in 2015, comes within the framework of the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Italy" the Commissioner-General of the Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Commission Salah Al-Tayib Awad said. He added that the three Kordofan states, the White and Blue Nile States have witnessed establishment of several projects. But Khartoum state is Included in the project for the first time, adding that the components of the project are services such as water, health, education and other services to contribute to the reduction of unemployment, praising the Italian Development Agency and the partners who contributed to this program.

Sudan

Sudan Welcomes Arab League's Support for Lifting of U.S. Sanctions

Sudan on Tuesday expressed appreciation over stances of the Arab League (AL) in support of Khartoum at all regional and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.