17 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assistant of President Meets Delegation of Nuba Mountains Leaders

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud met in the Republican Palace, Tuesday, a delegation of leaders of Nuba Mountains led by member of the Council of States, Amin Bashir Flein.

Flein affirmed in press statements rejection of sons of Nuba Mountains to self-determination propounded by People Movement-North Sector , pointing out this matter was overcome through the national dialogue outcome that heightens concept of federalism and adding that lesson should be learned from experiment of South Sudan breakaway.

He stated that the meeting discussed ways of achievement of peace in the area and that sons of Nuba are able to address their own issues through the cooperation with the government.

Flein expressed Nuba Mountains sons congratulations to people and government of Sudan on occasion of lifting US sanctions on Sudan.

Sudan

Sudan Welcomes Arab League's Support for Lifting of U.S. Sanctions

Sudan on Tuesday expressed appreciation over stances of the Arab League (AL) in support of Khartoum at all regional and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.