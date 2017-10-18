Sudan: Assistant of President Meets Delegation of Nuba Mountains Leaders

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud met in the Republican Palace, Tuesday, a delegation of leaders of Nuba Mountains led by member of the Council of States, Amin Bashir Flein.

Flein affirmed in press statements rejection of sons of Nuba Mountains to self-determination propounded by People Movement-North Sector , pointing out this matter was overcome through the national dialogue outcome that heightens concept of federalism and adding that lesson should be learned from experiment of South Sudan breakaway.

He stated that the meeting discussed ways of achievement of peace in the area and that sons of Nuba are able to address their own issues through the cooperation with the government.

Flein expressed Nuba Mountains sons congratulations to people and government of Sudan on occasion of lifting US sanctions on Sudan.