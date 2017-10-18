17 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Egypt: First Vice - President Informed On Outcome of Cultural Talks Between Sudan and Egypt

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, received in his office at the Council of Ministers Tuesday the Minister of Culture, Al-Tayeb Hassan Badawi, and his Egyptian counterpart, Hilmi Namnam, and discussed outcome of the talks held between the two ministers, which were aimed for enhancing the cultural cooperation between Sudan and Egypt.

In a press statement, Badawi said that Egypt is the guest honor for the upcoming Khartoum International Book Fair, referring to the cultural and historic ties linking the Sudanese and Egyptian peoples.

He said that the First Vice - President has affirmed the state's keenness to implement the national cultural project and integrating it with the Egyptian cultural project.

Badawi indicated that the meeting has touched on the cultural challenges in the Arab World, especially with regard to combating terrorism and motivating the youths for production.

He said that the Egyptian Minister of Culture said that he thanked the First Vice - President for his selection to Egypt as the first honor guest for Khartoum International Book Exhibition.

He stated that an agreement was reached to enable culture and arts to play a role for cementing the fraternal ties between Sudanese and Egyptian peoples in response to the will of the political leadership of the two countries.

