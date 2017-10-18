Kenya: Seven Mogadishu Blast Victims Airlifted to Nairobi

Seven people injured from the terror attack in Somalia were airlifted to Nairobi, Kenya on Tuesday evening for specialised treatment.

They were received by Defence Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo at Wilson Airport and were rushed by Kenya Red Cross paramedics to Kenyatta National Hospital.

Ms Omamo said that Kenya was ready to offer any kind of support that Somalia would need as it deals with the bomb attack, said to be the most deadly in the history of the war-torn country.

"We are expecting a total of 31 patients who will arrive in the course of this week. We condemn this terror attack in the harshest possible terms and Kenya will continue to help with the stabilisation of Somalia," she said.

Accompanying the CS at the airport were Director of Medical Services Jackson Kioko, Principal Secretary Internal Affairs Monica Juma and Somalia government representatives.

"It is our hope like other countries in the region that are helping that we will be able to assist Somalia at this difficult time," said the CS.

Kenya has troops in Somalia under the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom).

The Kenyan government earlier sent 11 tonnes of medicines to Mogadishu under the Kenyans for Somalia initiative started by the Red Cross on Tuesday to mobilise aid for victims.

The initiative also included a blood donation exercise in Eastleigh, Nairobi earlier Tuesday.

The death toll from the terror attack has been placed at over 300, and is expected to rise as more people are still missing.