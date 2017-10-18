17 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Mahmoud Stresses Federal Government Support to Kassala State's Anti - Human Trafficking Efforts

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud , has underscored the federal government support to Kassala State endeavors to combat human trafficking, and collect weapons and unlicensed vehicles.

This came when the Assistant of the President received in the Republican Palace, Tuesday, Governor of Kassala State, Adam Jamaa.

The Governor said in press statements that he briefed the Assistant of the President on political and executive performance of the State Government , overall situations in the State, efforts made to combat human trafficking and goods smuggling and the food security in the State.

He added the meeting also reviewed Kassala preparations for hosting the National School Tournament as it represents a national event boosting national unity.

Sudan

Sudan Welcomes Arab League's Support for Lifting of U.S. Sanctions

Sudan on Tuesday expressed appreciation over stances of the Arab League (AL) in support of Khartoum at all regional and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.