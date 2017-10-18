Sudan: Mahmoud Stresses Federal Government Support to Kassala State's Anti - Human Trafficking Efforts

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud , has underscored the federal government support to Kassala State endeavors to combat human trafficking, and collect weapons and unlicensed vehicles.

This came when the Assistant of the President received in the Republican Palace, Tuesday, Governor of Kassala State, Adam Jamaa.

The Governor said in press statements that he briefed the Assistant of the President on political and executive performance of the State Government , overall situations in the State, efforts made to combat human trafficking and goods smuggling and the food security in the State.

He added the meeting also reviewed Kassala preparations for hosting the National School Tournament as it represents a national event boosting national unity.