South Africa: Nehawu Revolted By the Latest Zuma Stunt

press release

"We have devotedly watched over the organisation all these years. We now hand it back to you, bigger, stronger, and intact. Guard our precious movement" Oliver Tambo 1991.

The National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union [NEHAWU] is revolted by the stunt pulled by the President today by reshuffling the cabinet for the umpteenth time.

As is usually the case the reshuffling was done in a factional way and also in a way which brings closer his cronies to the cookie jar. The aim of a reshuffle is to strengthen the capacity of the state in order for government to ensure that there is service delivery and to uphold the principles of good governance. Any reshuffling that does not seek to improve both the function of the state and to bring betterment into the lives of ordinary South Africans should not see the light of day.

The president continues to overlook all ministers who are useless and are not helpful in ensuring that government performs with aplomb its key functions. We remain perplexed as to how underperforming ministers like Bathabile Dlamini, Mosebenzi Zwane and Nomvula Mokonyane are not axed based on how they run their departments.

The Department of Social Development has crumbled to the ground in front of the minister who is preoccupied with ANC factional battles than to ensure that the department serves its mandate especially the payment of social grant to those in need. The Minister of Mineral Resources failed into intervene decisively in the Lilly Mine debacle instead went around lobbying support for his imprudent mining charter. The less said about the Minister of Water and Sanitation the better. We are still waiting for a report from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) about irregularities at the department in relation to a probe into supply chain irregularities and conflicts of interest.

We are not surprised that a Zuma lackey in the form of David Mahlobo is moved into the Department of Energy. The only reason Mahlobo is moved to this department is to continue the nuclear deal with the Russians. This to us presents the expansion of the state capture project and has the Guptas written all over it. Mahlobo has proven beyond reasonable doubt in his old portfolio how ineffective he is and yet he is rewarded with this important portfolio so that he and his masters can siphone money from the government.

The axing of Cde Blade Nzimande smacks of the silence of dissenting voices just like the axing of Pravin Godharn, Mcebisi Jonas and Derek Hanekom. All those who are critical of the President are shown the door while those who are yes-man are rewarded with promotions. We thought, we defeated the use of state apparatus to further narrow and selfish agendas but in 2017 the dark tendencies continues to rear its ugly head.

The continued disregard of the alliance and the direction of the National Democratic Revolution by President Zuma further solidifies our analysis that he has become untenable and that he must do the honourable thing and resign. Apart from weakening the ANC, President Zuma continues to contribute to the derailing of the NDR and presiding over a decaying state.

As much as Blade Nzimande is in government and in the Cabinet on the ticket of the ANC but he is a leader of the most reliable ally of the ANC, the SACP which necessitated that his matter be handled with the dignity it deserve in a way that harmonize relations between the ANC and SACP. We believe that the prerogative the President has, should not be outside the political framework of the movement and alliance. In this regard, we call upon the ANC to act and protect itself before it's too late.

When he finally leaves as ANC President in December he would have left a weak, disintegrated and factionalised ANC. He has failed dismally to guard our glorious movement as requested by President Oliver Tambo. He will go down in the annals of history as the worst President of the ANC who had a hand in degenerating it.