South Africa: Brian Dames - Gigaba Adviser Lured Me to Meet Guptas

Former Eskom CEO Brian Dames said he was asked to meet "some people" who turned out to be the Guptas by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's adviser Siyabonga Mahlangu.

"It was somewhere in Midrand and there was one other individual: I assume it was one of the brothers," he said. "I was very angry after this meeting. I told Mr Mahlangu not to bring these people to me again," he said.

"They said 'we have decided we can work with you'," he said.

Dames said they wanted to discuss coal contracts as well as the New Age breakfast deal.

After Dames left Eskom in 2014, he said acting CEO Collin Matjila concluded an inflated deal for the SABC breakfast show.

Mahlangu was Gigaba's adviser when he was public enterprises minister.

Mahlangu was in the news this year, after The Times revealed that Mahlangu flew to India with President Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane. Free State premier Ace Magashule's son, Tshepiso, was reportedly also on the flight. The 10-day trip took place just two months after Mahlangu was appointed.

