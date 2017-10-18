18 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Brian Dames - Gigaba Adviser Lured Me to Meet Guptas

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Eskom CEO Brian Dames said he was asked to meet "some people" who turned out to be the Guptas by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's adviser Siyabonga Mahlangu.

"It was somewhere in Midrand and there was one other individual: I assume it was one of the brothers," he said. "I was very angry after this meeting. I told Mr Mahlangu not to bring these people to me again," he said.

"They said 'we have decided we can work with you'," he said.

Dames said they wanted to discuss coal contracts as well as the New Age breakfast deal.

After Dames left Eskom in 2014, he said acting CEO Collin Matjila concluded an inflated deal for the SABC breakfast show.

Mahlangu was Gigaba's adviser when he was public enterprises minister.

Mahlangu was in the news this year, after The Times revealed that Mahlangu flew to India with President Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane. Free State premier Ace Magashule's son, Tshepiso, was reportedly also on the flight. The 10-day trip took place just two months after Mahlangu was appointed.

Source: Fin24

South Africa

Shooting Rocks Cape Town International Airport

Reports have emerged of a shooting at Cape Town International Airport. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.