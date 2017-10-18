South Africa: Cosatu Fully Behind the Num Strike at PPC Cement Slurry in Mafikeng

press release

COSATU filly supports all the workers demands that include the following: Wage increase of 12% across the board and a Housing allowance of R1000. Agency Shop Agreement and a pool car that will allow workers representatives attend union activities and meetings to service members.

The employers need to start taking the workers seriously and should stop paying them slave wages. The cost of living is very high and the workers are struggling to feed and clothe their families. We continue to egg on the workers to fight to the bitter end for that which belongs to them. Workers will not beg but they will bargain and fight to get fair salary adjustments and improved working conditions.

Aluta Continua!

Issued by COSATU