18 October 2017

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cosatu Fully Behind the Num Strike at PPC Cement Slurry in Mafikeng

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

COSATU filly supports all the workers demands that include the following: Wage increase of 12% across the board and a Housing allowance of R1000. Agency Shop Agreement and a pool car that will allow workers representatives attend union activities and meetings to service members.

The employers need to start taking the workers seriously and should stop paying them slave wages. The cost of living is very high and the workers are struggling to feed and clothe their families. We continue to egg on the workers to fight to the bitter end for that which belongs to them. Workers will not beg but they will bargain and fight to get fair salary adjustments and improved working conditions.

Aluta Continua!

Issued by COSATU

South Africa

Shooting Rocks Cape Town International Airport

Reports have emerged of a shooting at Cape Town International Airport. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Congress of South African Trade Unions. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.