17 October 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Rashy's Fuel Tanker Overturns and Catches Fire in Mwanza

By Ida Kazembe -Mana

A tanker carrying Petroleum products on Monday overturned and caught fire in Mwanza after the driver failed to control it following an alleged brake failure.

According to Mwanza Police Public Relations Officers (PRO), Edwin Kaunda, the accident was escalated by a bushfire where the tanker rested after the driver lost control.

"Police officers who were on duty noticed the faulty vehicle and left the gates open for it to drive through but soon after crossing the Mwanza River Bridge, the tanker failed to accelerate and ended up overturning into a nearby bushfire," said Kaunda.

The PRO indicated that the burnt tanker belonged to a Blantyre based transporter known as Rashy.

Meanwhile, the total cost of damage has not been established and no casualties have been registered.

