Photo: Dennis Onsongo/Daily Nation

Jimi Wanjigi is mobbed by Nasa supporters in his house in Muthaiga on October 18, 2017.

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has, for the first time, spoken on the 72-hour raid, siege and attack on his palatial home in Muthaiga, Nairobi.

Mr Wanjigi spoke on Wednesday on emerging from his hideout after a failed police effort to arrest him.

GSU

He termed the three-day lockdown by officers drawn from the paramilitary General Service Unit, Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Special Crimes Prevention Unit as "absolute persecution".

Addressing the media at his home in the company of National Super Alliance (Nasa) leaders, Mr Wanjigi said he is an "innocent Kenyan" being harassed by the State.

"I'm innocent and I'm being persecuted? If it was not for Baba (Mr Odinga) I do not know where some of my family members would be. He came at the right time and stopped them in their tracks."

Mr Odinga went to the home on Tuesday night, engaged police, condemned the siege and spent the night there.

DETAINED

Mr Wanjigi was a wanted a man since Monday until his lawyers rushed to court on Tuesday and secured an anticipatory bail barring police from arresting him.

Claiming innocent, he accused police of disregarding the law.

"To them the law is relevant," Mr Wanjigi said.

Mr Odinga said police had for some time prevented him from leaving the house, during which they claimed were acting on "orders from above."

M4 RIFLE

He also revealed that when he arrived at the house, he found police officers under the beds "conducting the so called search."

Before the search, police had told a Nairobi court that they would be looking for guns, ammunition and explosives.

After the search police said they found an M4 -- a military-grade rifle -- five pistols and a shotgun at his Muthaiga home in Nairobi and that they were hoping to find documents with information on importation and use of the weapons.

But Mr Wanjigi said he was not worried about the weapons find because "they are all licenced guns."

Police finally left Mr Wanjigi's house Wednesday morning.

Mr Odinga said what took place was "wanton destruction of private property" adding that Siaya senator James Orengo would move to court and file a case against Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet for contempt.