18 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: IEBC Speaks After Roselyn Akombe's Exit

By Fred Mukinda

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has expressed regret after commissioner Roselyn Akombe resigned seven days to the repeat presidential election.

"We regret the resignation of commissioner Dr Akombe. We will provide more details in due course," the Commission said in its official twitter account.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati has since called a press conference over the matter.

It is slated for 12.45 pm Wednesday at the Bomas of Kenya, the official national tallying centre for the poll.

More follows.

