17 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Korean Ambassador Congratulates Sudan On Revocation of U.S. Sanctions

Khartoum — The Korean ambassador to the Sudan, Lee Ki Seog, commended the decision taken by the American Administration on revocation of economic sanctions imposed on the Sudan.

He pointed out in an interview with the Sudan News Agency that his government welcomed the decision taken by the United States of America on the revocation of the economic sanction on the Sudan and congratulated the Sudanese people and government on the development.

He said patient and serious dialogue led during sixteen long months have not only contributed to reducing armed conflicts in some areas inside the Sudan and improved humanitarian relief access to vulnerable groups but have also contributed in achieving regional stability and in boosting international efforts to combat terrorism.

The ambassador added in his interview with the SUNA which is published in Arabic in the interview page that his country appreciated the efforts exerted by the government of the Sudan in this regard.

He commended the decision which he said coincides with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Khartoum and Seoul.

He said his country sincerely looks for a development and progress in the bilateral relations between the two countries in all fields including the trade and economic fields.

